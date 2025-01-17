Client First Capital LLC Has $33.40 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Client First Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 17.2% of Client First Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 34,741 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.29 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

