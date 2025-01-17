Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,542 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Burney Co. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 99,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 58,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $111.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average of $115.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

