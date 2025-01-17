Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.57. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 16,473 shares.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 57.7% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 223,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 81,718 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 98,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 73,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 369,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.