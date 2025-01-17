CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Down 36.1% in December

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLS Holdings USA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLSH traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,190. CLS Holdings USA has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Get CLS Holdings USA alerts:

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, that includes oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters; and provides toll processing services.

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.