CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Down 36.1% in December

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CLS Holdings USA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CLSH traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,190. CLS Holdings USA has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
CLS Holdings USA Company Profile
