Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $247.47 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $202.66 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

