Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in December

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,496,100 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 9,677,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84,961.0 days.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
CBAUF stock remained flat at $91.15 during midday trading on Friday. 3,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.36. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $99.68.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
