Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in December

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,496,100 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 9,677,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84,961.0 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

CBAUF stock remained flat at $91.15 during midday trading on Friday. 3,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.36. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $99.68.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.