Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Up 1.2 %

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.09. 20,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,907. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $71.30 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.30.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

