Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Up 1.2 %
Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.09. 20,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,907. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $71.30 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.30.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
