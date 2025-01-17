Comparing GBS (NYSE:GBS) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)

Volatility & Risk

Spectral Medical has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBS has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectral Medical and GBS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $1.18 million 83.32 -$11.60 million ($0.07) -4.94 GBS $440,000.00 44.33 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -2.34

GBS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spectral Medical. Spectral Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GBS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -1,245.87% N/A -351.89% GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Spectral Medical and GBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.8% of GBS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Spectral Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of GBS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GBS beats Spectral Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About GBS

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

