Compound (COMP) Trading 19.7% Higher This Week

Compound (COMP) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $797.13 million and approximately $71.68 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $89.88 or 0.00085884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00014513 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00014685 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00006647 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000021 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 190.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000033 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,187.91 or 0.46999999 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,868,616 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,868,615.83985235 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 84.39789166 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 546 active market(s) with $40,395,428.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.