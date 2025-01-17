Concentrix Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3328 per share on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.
Concentrix has increased its dividend payment by an average of 70.6% annually over the last three years. Concentrix has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Concentrix to earn $10.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.
Concentrix Trading Up 0.4 %
CNXC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 913,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $106.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on CNXC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
