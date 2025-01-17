Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Adobe by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,763 shares of company stock valued at $893,665. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $426.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $479.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.33. The stock has a market cap of $185.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

