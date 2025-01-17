Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Citigroup

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

NASDAQ CCSI traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 62,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,977. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $486.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 165.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 682,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

