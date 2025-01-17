Constitution Capital LLC Has $348,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Constitution Capital LLC lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,737,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,948 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $159,907,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,614.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,336,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,896,000 after buying an additional 1,307,689 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,562,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,175,935,000 after buying an additional 790,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,365,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674,536 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $101.98 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.09.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.6108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.