Constitution Capital LLC Purchases 760 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Constitution Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 2.8% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $834,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Union Pacific by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $262.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.35.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $234.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.