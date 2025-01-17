Contrasting South Bow (SOBO) and The Competition

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) is one of 9,360 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare South Bow to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares South Bow and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio South Bow N/A N/A N/A South Bow Competitors $7.43 billion $245.83 million -60.49

South Bow’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than South Bow.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

53.3% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares South Bow and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Bow N/A N/A N/A South Bow Competitors -1,169.23% -15.43% -3.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for South Bow and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Bow 2 4 1 2 2.33 South Bow Competitors 4119 23114 28927 686 2.46

South Bow presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.79%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 616.82%. Given South Bow’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe South Bow has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

South Bow pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. As a group, “” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 112.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

