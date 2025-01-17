Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 138 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SAP by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1,496.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in SAP by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in SAP by 644.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAP. Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.33.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $261.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.23. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $155.82 and a 1-year high of $262.87.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.