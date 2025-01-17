Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 56 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $363.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a PE ratio of 712.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

