Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 21,435,980 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 9,747,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.90.
Corcel Company Profile
Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.
