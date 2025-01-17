Cormark Upgrades National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) to Moderate Buy

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTIOF. Cibc World Mkts upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
