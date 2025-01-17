Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.6% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,430,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Melius Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,019.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $919.75 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $675.96 and a 12 month high of $1,008.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $408.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $949.72 and a 200-day moving average of $900.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,866.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,232. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

