Counos X Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Counos X coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Counos X has traded 60.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Counos X has a market cap of $2.18 million and $2,266.76 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104,528.38 or 0.99705981 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103,634.26 or 0.98853110 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Counos X
Counos X’s genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. Counos X’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.
Counos X Coin Trading
