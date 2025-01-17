Critical Analysis: SKK (NASDAQ:SKK) versus Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

SKK (NASDAQ:SKK – Get Free Report) and Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SKK and Dycom Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get SKK alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SKK 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dycom Industries 0 0 7 1 3.13

Dycom Industries has a consensus price target of $206.38, indicating a potential upside of 8.86%. Given Dycom Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dycom Industries is more favorable than SKK.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SKK N/A N/A N/A Dycom Industries 4.91% 20.99% 8.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SKK and Dycom Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SKK and Dycom Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SKK $8.63 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Dycom Industries $4.18 billion 1.32 $218.92 million $7.60 24.94

Dycom Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SKK.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of Dycom Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Dycom Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dycom Industries beats SKK on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SKK

(Get Free Report)

SKK Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil engineering services in Singapore. It undertakes subsurface utility works, such as power and telecommunication cable laying works, water pipeline works, and sewer rehabilitation works. The company also offers gas pipeline and sewer construction works; and underground piping, underground utility infrastructure construction and maintenance, horizontal directional drilling, and plumbing and sanitary works. It serves government authorities, utility companies, or contractors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel. It also provides construction, maintenance, and installation services for telephone companies and cable multiple system operators, such as placement and splicing of copper, fiber, and coaxial cables; tower construction, lines and antenna installation, foundation and equipment pad construction, and small cell site placement for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; underground facility locating services comprising locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines; installation and maintenance of customer premise equipment, including digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable system operators; and construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for SKK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.