Critical Analysis: Ventas (NYSE:VTR) vs. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Ventas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust $1.33 billion 1.96 $371.43 million $1.35 10.26 Ventas $4.50 billion 5.49 -$40.97 million ($0.17) -346.47

Arbor Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ventas. Ventas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arbor Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust 2 2 2 0 2.00 Ventas 0 1 7 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arbor Realty Trust and Ventas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 2.25%. Ventas has a consensus price target of $67.13, suggesting a potential upside of 13.96%. Given Ventas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ventas is more favorable than Arbor Realty Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 127.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ventas pays out -1,058.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust 23.99% 14.94% 2.61% Ventas -1.38% -0.69% -0.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.3% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ventas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats Ventas on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. In addition, the company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower’s equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments. Ventas leverages its unmatched operational expertise, data-driven insights from its Ventas Operational InsightsTM platform, extensive relationships and strong financial position to achieve its goal of delivering outsized performance across approximately 1,400 properties. The Ventas portfolio is composed of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers and healthcare facilities in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company benefits from a seasoned team of talented professionals who share a commitment to excellence, integrity and a common purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

