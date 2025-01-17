Cvfg LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cvfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $62.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.66. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.11 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

