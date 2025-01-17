Cvfg LLC Invests $887,000 in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Cvfg LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,490,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,990 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,065,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after buying an additional 388,649 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,285,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,009,000 after buying an additional 733,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,620,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,597,000 after acquiring an additional 731,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,479,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,334,000 after acquiring an additional 967,129 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

