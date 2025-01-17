Cvfg LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cvfg LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 272.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 60.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,351.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,297.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,244.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,344.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,133.46 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,820. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524.54. This represents a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.