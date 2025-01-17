Cvfg LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cvfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 511.7% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

