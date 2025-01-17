Cvfg LLC Purchases Shares of 16,923 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Cvfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 3.2% of Cvfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $211.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.86 and a one year high of $221.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.42.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

