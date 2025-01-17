Cvfg LLC Takes Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Cvfg LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth $237,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Allison Transmission by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,893,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,168 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.6% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $207,207.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,303,856.58. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,928. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,537 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.67.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 12.18%.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.