Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading 47.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) rose 47.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 357,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 587% from the average daily volume of 52,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$9.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

