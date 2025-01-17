Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading Up 47.8% – Time to Buy?

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 47.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 360,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 586% from the average daily volume of 52,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$9.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

