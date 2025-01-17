Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.