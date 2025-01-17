Cypress Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 215.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,655 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,303,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 240,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 161,493 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

