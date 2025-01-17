Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,786 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $43.00 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.1487 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

