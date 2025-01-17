Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 6,028 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.2% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 325,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,305,000 after buying an additional 331,922 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $71.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

