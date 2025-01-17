D. Scott Neal Inc. Purchases Shares of 224 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 224 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 73 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,065.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 target price (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.59.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total value of $1,266,866.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,514,232. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $919.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $949.72 and a 200-day moving average of $900.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $675.96 and a 1 year high of $1,008.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

