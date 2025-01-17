D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Major Shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public Sells 7,278,688 Shares

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,278,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $29,624,260.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,100,000. This trade represents a 19.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Sector Pension Investme Public also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 10th, Sector Pension Investme Public sold 2,778,564 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $17,060,382.96.
- On Friday, December 20th, Sector Pension Investme Public sold 1,000,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $6,680,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 12th, Sector Pension Investme Public sold 8,437,593 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $35,522,266.53.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Sector Pension Investme Public sold 643,866 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $3,135,627.42.
Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.16.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on QBTS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
