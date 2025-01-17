David O. Watson Sells 4,965 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) General Counsel David O. Watson sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $142,495.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,597.20. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of APLS opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $196.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,036,000 after purchasing an additional 735,160 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 137.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 123,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 71,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 38,541 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

