DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DaVita by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,395,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,874,000 after acquiring an additional 56,389 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in DaVita by 1.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 189,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

DaVita Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DVA opened at $164.83 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $169.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

