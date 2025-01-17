Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 588 First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $126.25 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $921.63 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

