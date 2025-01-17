Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 631 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 67,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.
Citigroup Price Performance
Shares of C opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.41. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 64.93%.
Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
