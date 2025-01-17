Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Invests $114,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $268.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Set to Reward Long-Term Holders?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Buffett’s Sale of BAC Stock: A Smart Move or Missed Opportunity?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Energy Sector Shines in 2025: 2 Stocks Leading the Charge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.