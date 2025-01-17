Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Invests $114,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $268.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

