Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. Axon Enterprise comprises 1.7% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $585.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.04 and a 1-year high of $698.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.38, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total transaction of $12,966,775.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,691,508.72. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,545 shares of company stock valued at $30,721,337. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.92.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

