Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 56,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ILTB stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $54.31.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

