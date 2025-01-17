Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,021 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 515,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 163,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 26,924 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $68.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $308.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

