Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Takes $474,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -69.08%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

