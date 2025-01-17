Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after buying an additional 18,390,083 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,090,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,879,000 after acquiring an additional 354,184 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,792,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,793 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $179.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $153.10 and a 1 year high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

