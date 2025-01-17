Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:QQQY)

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3024 per share on Friday, January 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQY traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $30.05. 80,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,727. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $54.48.

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

