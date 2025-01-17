Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DLVHF. Barclays upgraded shares of Delivery Hero to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Delivery Hero to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
