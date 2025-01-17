D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 562.0 days.
D’Ieteren Group Stock Performance
SIEVF stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 155. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.30. D’Ieteren Group has a 52-week low of $161.07 and a 52-week high of $251.00.
About D’Ieteren Group
