D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 562.0 days.

D’Ieteren Group Stock Performance

SIEVF stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 155. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.30. D’Ieteren Group has a 52-week low of $161.07 and a 52-week high of $251.00.

About D’Ieteren Group

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company in Belgium, France, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Porsche, and Microlino brand vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

